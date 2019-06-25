Northeast Harbor to host Lewis/ Crowley tourney

MOUNT DESERT — After six years in Trenton, the Down East Family YMCA’s Bo Lewis Memorial Golf Tournament has found a new home.

The tournament will be held under a new name as the Lewis/Crowley Memorial Tournament later this year. It is scheduled to be held Sept. 20 at Northeast Harbor Golf Club.

The tournament first began in 2013 following the death of Keith “Bo” Matthews Lewis of Trenton. Lewis, an avid golfer, was a regular at Trenton’s Bar Harbor Golf Course prior to his passing on Oct. 9, 2012.

“Bo had such a love not just for the game of golf but for the experience of golf,” event organizer Rebecca Sargent said. “The course, the people and the friendships it brought meant a lot to him.”

With Bar Harbor Golf Course’s closure for the 2019 season, though, the event was left without a course. They also changed the name of the tournament to also honor Charlie Crowley, who died last July after operating the course for three decades.

“We knew we’d be with out a home, but we still wanted this to happen and were willing to accommodate another course,” Sargent said. “We’re very

grateful that the folks at Northeast Harbor were so willing to help.”

With new plans for the event coming on rather short notice, the event has been moved from its usual date in early July to mid-September.

Organizers have a few changes planned, but with nearly three months left until tournament day, specifics have yet to be set in stone.

“We’re still early in the process, but half the teams are spoken for already,” Sargent said. “We’ve gotten around 30 teams or so over the past few years. It’s a very popular tournament, and it’s great to see everyone come together.”

Registration for the tournament is $60 per individual or $240 for teams of four, and interested parties may also sponsor a hole for $150. Proceeds will go toward the Bo Lewis Summer Camp Scholarship fund.