Noble wins big at Skowhegan Invitational By Zach Lanning Jan 18, 2023

SKOWHEGAN — Several Trojans found success at the Skowhegan Invitational wrestling tournament on Jan. 14.

Carter Noble defeated Madison/Carrabec's Spencer Richard via pin at the 1:20 mark to win the championship in the 113-pound weight class. Noble was the only Trojan to advance to the championship round.

On top of Noble's win, Logan Blanchette defeated Mount View's Josiah Miller via forfeit to win the Consolation Final in the 138-pound division.

Results of the team's match on Wednesday were unknown at press time. The Trojans will wrestle again on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Madison Area Memorial High School.