New Year’s resolution help offered

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is encouraging community members to give their New Year’s resolutions a boost this year.

A 2014 YMCA survey found that less than a quarter of respondents kept their resolutions. Many tried but stated that they fell short of their goals, while 40 percent said that they gave up within the first few months, even weeks, of the new year.

But creating smaller, more manageable goals can lead to success, according to a press release.

“‘Losing weight’ is too broad,” said Mark Schoon, wellness and healthy living director. People should “reframe that big resolution into smaller, more manageable ones. Resolve to incorporate fruits and vegetables into at least two meals a day” and eat out less often.

Reframing goals in a positive way can help people stick to them, said a press release. For example, people who want to limit their screen time in 2018 can make it more manageable if they replace it with something positive, like volunteering or setting special time aside for family.

“Try not to think about what you’re missing but rather what you’re gaining. This can make a resolution feel more positive and therefore more achievable,” said Schoon.

Contact [email protected] or visit www.mdiymca.org.