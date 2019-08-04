MOUNT DESERT — The 42nd annual Northeast Harbor Road Race benefiting the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service is set for Saturday, Aug. 24.

Bib number pickup is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in front of the Great Harbor Museum at 124 Main St. in Northeast Harbor.

Buses will take walkers and runners to the starting line at Sargeant Drive and Route 198 at 8:45 a.m. Walkers begin at 9 and runners begin at 9:30.

Awards will be given out at the finish line in Northeast Harbor.

To register, visit crowathletics.com.