AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals Association (MPA) late last week released proposed changes to the way schools are classified in football, basketball, soccer and volleyball. Some of the changes are minor but some could have a major impact on the way schools compete over the next few years.
One of the two most radical proposals by far is the dissolution of Class AA in basketball and the creation of a statewide “S” Class for schools with enrollments under 100. Neither of those changes would impact teams at Mount Desert Island High School, as they would remain in Class B with their schedule mostly intact.
The other is the creation of an 8-player soccer class, a move that the MPA hopes will provide a similar lifeline as 8-player football, for schools with declining enrollment or participation numbers. Schools would have the option to include either their boys’ team or their girls’ team, or both, in that class.
As the proposal currently stands, MDI girls’ soccer would be one of the inaugural teams in the newly formed class while the boys’ team remains in Class B. But MDI Athletic Director Bunky Dow stressed the fact that these decisions are not yet final.
“We’re not in that league yet,” said Dow, explaining that the school had only signaled its interest in the possibility of switching to 8-player. “Each school had to fill out a survey of where you thought you would be … I am exploring the option, but no decision has been made.”
While MDI would be at the top of the 8-player class in terms of enrollment (493 students compared to the next highest, Dexter, at 261) a steep decline in participation in the girls’ program prompted Dow to consider the change.
“Our numbers are low, and they’ve been low for the past few years,” said Dow. “Our most successful programs were our girls’ programs 10-12 years ago … But if we don’t explore this 8-person soccer, I feel that we’re going to have a hard time fielding an 11-person team.”
Switching to 8-player would help ensure the continuation of the program, but would also present its own logistical challenges, especially when it comes to travel. It’s a lesson Dow learned with the switch to 8-person football, a statewide class with only one opponent (Ellsworth) within an hour’s drive of the campus.
“In the fall, we put a lot of miles on the bus,” said Dow. “We’re used to it, but I’m not looking to make that move just yet.”
Dow also sees the switch as a short-term solution to the larger problem of declining participation in girls’ sports across the board. The long-term solution would involve changes at the middle school level aimed at getting girls involved early on.
“We’re hurt big time by the middle schools playing coed soccer,” said Dow. “Boys are dominating and girls aren’t playing.”
A potential solution to that issue, according to Dow, would be the creation of separate island-wide teams for boys and for girls, much the same way the schools did for baseball and softball last spring.
“We even had a B team,” said Dow, referring to the number of athletes that participated in the combined teams. “So, there’s a lot of advantages with the middle schools doing island-wide and then playing in a league in the Bangor area.”
Another change that could potentially impact the Trojans is that the sport of volleyball would see the addition of a fourth class, Class D, for schools with an enrollment of 300 or less. The change in numbers would see MDI drop from Class B to Class C along with Ellsworth, Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth and others.
“I don’t know why we’re going to four classes in volleyball,” questioned Dow, who said he would talk things over with head coach Corey Papadopoli before submitting any feedback to the MPA.
Classification is reevaluated on a two-year basis meaning, if approved, these changes would apply for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Proposals originate in the individual sports’ committees before being voted on by the Classification Committee. They are then sent around to member leagues for input and voted on again, this time by the Management Committee. Changes would not receive final approval until after a vote at the MPA General Assembly in April.
According to the MPA, the proposed changes to soccer classification have already received approval from the Classification Committee on Dec. 5, 2022. The rest will be voted on at the committee’s next meeting on Jan. 19.
As the former chair of the Classification Committee for 10 years, Dow is extremely familiar with how small the proverbial needle is that the committee is looking to thread.
“When you do classification, you look to try and have a balance between the North and the South,” Dow explained. “Also, you can’t have more than 24 [schools] in a class because that would add an extra week to the postseason tournament.”
“There’s also a lot of movement,” added Dow. “Enrollment has gone down all over the state; that’s why so many schools have gone down a class.”
Overall, Dow was happy with the proposed changes, some of which have been talked about since he was chair of the committee but had not previously been implemented.
“You’re never going to please everybody … I think there might be some adjustments,” said Dow. “But I think there’s some good balance there.”