MPA expected to make fall sports decision today 

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Principals’ Association is expected to make a decision on the status of the 2020 fall sports season today, Aug. 27.

The season, which was originally scheduled to begin with practices Aug. 17 and the first countable games, matches and meets Sept. 5, is currently slated to begin with practices Sept. 8 and the first countable contests Sept. 18. A 2020 would follow a shortened format with a maximum of six contests for football and 10 for soccer and volleyball.

On Wednesday, the MPA Sports Medicine Committee made recommendations for the fall sports season that included guidelines for individual sports. Those recommendations included sanitization stoppages and slide-tackling restrictions for soccer, the wearing of disposable face coverings at the start of cross-country meets and regionalized scheduling and limited sideline personnel for football.

At Islander press time Wednesday, the MPA Sports Medicine Committee was in executive session for its final recommendations to the governing body. The MPA must still approve those recommendations at today’s meeting for a season to go forward.

Fall sports seasons have been called off completely in California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. A number of other states have moved football, soccer and/or other high-contact sports to the spring while pushing start dates for other sports to later in the fall.

Last week, Camden Hills Regional High School became the first school in the state to announce it would not be offering sports this fall. Other schools could make similar announcements depending on the decisions made at today’s MPA meeting.