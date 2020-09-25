Friday - Sep 25, 2020
Agnese Family: Josh Shelton, Roger Agnese, Jackie Agnese and Chris Shelton. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDNA

MDNA golf tournament results 

MOUNT DESERTSponsored by The First National Bank and First Wealth Management, the Mount Desert Nursing Association (MDNA) held its 4th Annual Stethoscope Open Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Northeast Harbor Golf Club. Thirty teams competed in a fourperson scramble format. This year, due to COVID-19, the normal “shotgun” start was replaced by the use of tee times that started at 8 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m.   

MDNA is MDI’s only in-home health care agency delivering a range of services to those under the care of a medical doctorincluding skilled nursing visits, physical and occupational therapy, home heath aid visits as well as offering medical equipment (wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds and other equipment) on loan for free. Flu shot clinics will be offered by appointment this fall too. 

All proceeds from the tournament help to offset the cost of care, especially for those who are not able to afford services. A number of local businesses also contribute and help to raise between $10,000 and $15,000 annually.  

 MDNA Tournament Results 

Gross winners Carew Blythe, Hogan Haskell, Stephen Leiser, Nick Schoeder
PHOTO COURTESY OF MDNA

1st Place Gross $100 per Player 

Hogan Haskell, Carew Blythe, Stephen Leiser, Nick Schoeder 

 1st Place Net $100 per Player 

Olivia Gray, John Phelps, Owen Mild, Hannah Chamberlain 

 2nd Place Net $90 per Player 

Jennifer Gray, Mike Carroll, Molly Carrol, Zach Emeigh 

 3rd Place Net $80 per Player 

Brian Alderman, Peter Swanson, Brent Barker, Peter Finger 

 4th Place Net $70 per Player 

Kelli Clark, Margie Phelps, Shannon Snurkowski, Cathy Lutz 

 5th Place Net $60 per Player 

Greg Linscott, Dave Renault, Bill Thurston, Ken Ehrlenbach 

 6th Place Net $50 per Player 

Mike Modeen, Rick Washburn, Mike Washburn, Lenny Myshrall 

Net Winners Dylan Carroll, Olivia Gray, Hannah Chamberlain, John Phelps
PHOTO COURTESY OF MDNA

 Special Events 

 Closest to the Pin $25 per Player 

#3 Men: Reed Elliot  

     Women: Molly Carroll 

 #6 Men: Brian Alderman 

      Women: Pam Madeira 

 #8 Men: Scott McFarland 

       Women: Molly Carroll 

 #12 Men: Ken Ehrlenbach 

        Women: Shannon Shurkowski 

#14 Men:  John Tuell 

       Women:  

 Long Drive$25 Per Player 

Men: Jon Phelps 

Women: Olivia Gray 