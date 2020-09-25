MDNA golf tournament results 

MOUNT DESERT—Sponsored by The First National Bank and First Wealth Management, the Mount Desert Nursing Association (MDNA) held its 4th Annual Stethoscope Open Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Northeast Harbor Golf Club. Thirty teams competed in a four–person scramble format. This year, due to COVID-19, the normal “shotgun” start was replaced by the use of tee times that started at 8 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m.

MDNA is MDI’s only in-home health care agency delivering a range of services to those under the care of a medical doctor, including skilled nursing visits, physical and occupational therapy, home heath aid visits as well as offering medical equipment (wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds and other equipment) on loan for free. Flu shot clinics will be offered by appointment this fall too.

All proceeds from the tournament help to offset the cost of care, especially for those who are not able to afford services. A number of local businesses also contribute and help to raise between $10,000 and $15,000 annually.

MDNA Tournament Results

1st Place Gross $100 per Player

Hogan Haskell, Carew Blythe, Stephen Leiser, Nick Schoeder

1st Place Net $100 per Player

Olivia Gray, John Phelps, Owen Mild, Hannah Chamberlain

2nd Place Net $90 per Player

Jennifer Gray, Mike Carroll, Molly Carrol, Zach Emeigh

3rd Place Net $80 per Player

Brian Alderman, Peter Swanson, Brent Barker, Peter Finger

4th Place Net $70 per Player

Kelli Clark, Margie Phelps, Shannon Snurkowski, Cathy Lutz

5th Place Net $60 per Player

Greg Linscott, Dave Renault, Bill Thurston, Ken Ehrlenbach

6th Place Net $50 per Player

Mike Modeen, Rick Washburn, Mike Washburn, Lenny Myshrall

Special Events

Closest to the Pin $25 per Player

#3 Men: Reed Elliot

Women: Molly Carroll

#6 Men: Brian Alderman

Women: Pam Madeira

#8 Men: Scott McFarland

Women: Molly Carroll

#12 Men: Ken Ehrlenbach

Women: Shannon Shurkowski

#14 Men: John Tuell

Women:

Long Drive$25 Per Player

Men: Jon Phelps

Women: Olivia Gray