MDI’s Osborne, Grierson to run at UMPI

BAR HARBOR — Two standout Mount Desert Island runners are taking their athletic careers 200 miles north.

Outgoing seniors Katelyn Osborne and Stephen Grierson will compete in track and field cross-country next year as they attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle. UMPI broke the news in a press release Thursday after both athletes committed to the Division III school.

Osborne placed fifth in the state championship cross-country meet as a junior in 2018. This past season, she was regularly the top runner for an MDI team that won Hancock County, Penobscot Valley Conference and Northern Maine championships and took second place at the state championships in Cumberland.

Osborne also competed on MDI’s indoor and outdoor track teams, where she was a fixture in regional and state championship meets. She was a member of the Trojans’ state title-winning outdoor 4-by-800 indoor relay team as a freshman in 2017 before claiming an indoor title in the same event as a junior in 2019.

“[Katelyn] has the ability to run the longer distances, which is supported by her fundamental speed that is evident at shorter distances,” UMPI head coach Chris Smith said in a statement. “She comes from strong and long-established programs down at MDI High School, and her experience will carry over to the collegiate level.”

Grierson also competed on the cross-country and seasonal track teams at MDI. He was a part of the Trojans’ first-ever state championship-winning boys’ team as a sophomore in 2018 and took second in the 800-meter run at the indoor state championship meet this winter.

“[Stephen has] always been really talented, but his belief in himself really started to click at the end of his junior year,” said Aaron Long, the head coach of MDI’s indoor and outdoor track teams. “He had a great summer of training that led directly into a very successful cross-country season and a runner-up finish in the [800 indoor].”

Stephen Grierson will join a UMPI men’s team that also includes his brother, Stanley. Stanley Grierson, a redshirt freshman at UMPI and a 2018 MDI High School graduate, competed in cross-country, indoor track and baseball during his four years as a Trojan.