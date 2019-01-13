MDI’s Collin leads in scoring

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball’s Derek Collin is the Big East Conference’s leading scorer and rebounder through the first six games of the 2018-19 season.

Collin, a senior for the Trojans, averaged 23 points and 11.7 rebounds per game over the Trojans’ first six contests. His season high is a 38-point effort against John Bapst on Dec. 22.

On the girls’ side, the Trojans’ Julia Watras and Maddy Candage were both top-six scorers with averages of 14.3 and 13.3 points per game, respectively.