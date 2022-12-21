BAR HARBOR — The MDI YMCA Sharks hosted the 38th annual MDIY Sprint Meet Dec. 17.
Swimmers representing both the Sharks and the DEFY Dolphins competed in 34 events across different age groups ranging from 7 and under to 21.
In the girls 8-9 division, Kenzie Murphy and Ella Pagan both won two events for the Sharks. Parker Richards dominated the 11 and under group for the Sharks, winning every event but the 50-yard breaststroke, which was won by the Sharks' Tyna Richards. Kitty Saltysiak won three out of four events for the Sharks in the 12-13 bracket, with the Dolphins' Hadley Merrill winning the 50-yard butterfly.
Kiera Springer won the 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard backstroke for the Dolphins in the 14-21 age division. Denali Wagstaff and Lylah Wagstaff won the 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly respectively.
Patrick Saltysiak won three of the four events in the boys' 8-9 range with Grayson Staggs winning the fourth to complete the sweep for the Sharks. Milo Rentosa, though, swept all four events for the Dolphins in the 11 and under group.
Rafa Rentosa won three more events for the Dolphins in the 12-13 group with MDIYMCA's Wyatt Braun taking the 50-yard backstroke.
And finally, Brendan Graves won three out of four events in the 14-21 age group, with Patrick Saltysiak winning the 50-yard backstroke.