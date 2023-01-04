Sports

MDI senior Phil Catanese works on his first opponent from Bucksport during the team’s dual meet against Bucksport, Ellsworth and Mount View Jan. 3. MDI beat Bucksport 36-30 but fell to both Ellsworth and Mount View in overall team scoring. Catanese was undefeated on the night, going 4-0 in his matches with four pins.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

BAR HARBOR — As the midway point of the Trojan wrestling season nears, things have started to click into place for head coach Mike Rogers’ squad.

“The last two weeks have been really great,” said Rogers, whose team had to navigate illness and a number of injuries at the start of their campaign. “I think we’re winning 80 percent or more of our individual matches and we’ve got a bunch of team wins, too, which is a nice bonus. We’ve got two more guys that are coming back from injury…so we’ll be up to 11 guys, which is the most we’ve ever had since we restarted the team.”

