MDI senior Phil Catanese works on his first opponent from Bucksport during the team’s dual meet against Bucksport, Ellsworth and Mount View Jan. 3. MDI beat Bucksport 36-30 but fell to both Ellsworth and Mount View in overall team scoring. Catanese was undefeated on the night, going 4-0 in his matches with four pins.
BAR HARBOR — As the midway point of the Trojan wrestling season nears, things have started to click into place for head coach Mike Rogers’ squad.
“The last two weeks have been really great,” said Rogers, whose team had to navigate illness and a number of injuries at the start of their campaign. “I think we’re winning 80 percent or more of our individual matches and we’ve got a bunch of team wins, too, which is a nice bonus. We’ve got two more guys that are coming back from injury…so we’ll be up to 11 guys, which is the most we’ve ever had since we restarted the team.”
The Trojans put their skills to the test during a meet against Ellsworth, Bucksport and Mount View on Jan. 3. MDI notched a team win over Bucksport 36-30, but lost close matches to Ellsworth (34-36) and Mount View (33-30) and ended the night 1-2.
“We’re getting there,” said senior and team captain Logan Blanchette during the meet. “We’re working up to our peak, but I think we’re getting close. We’re definitely at a very confident point where I definitely think we’re going to be successful.”
Blanchette was undefeated on the season heading into Tuesday’s matchups and was able to secure at least two wins via a pin against Bucksport and a major decision in his matchup against Ellsworth. He did fall in his match against Mount View, putting him at 9-1 on the year. Mason Rose and Carter Noble both went 3-0 on the day with two pins each while Phil Catanese went 4-0 with four pins. Wyatt Kane got a pin in his first match of the season and coach Rogers said that the team was happy to see Kane back out on the mat.
“The team win is a nice bonus for everyone, but the real positive aspect of the night was getting in quality matches against good teams and seeing our guys wrestling smart, learning from mistakes and incorporating new moves,” Rogers said. “I’m really proud of the team for their growth over the course of the season so far.”
That growth has been slow-going due to some inexperienced wrestlers and those early-season illnesses. But Rogers is happy with the way the team has responded during practice.
“A lot of the guys are new, so up until basically now, we’ve been learning a new move or two every day so they have more of a catalog to pull from. But we’ve also worked to find out what moves work best for them and their bodies and I think now we’re starting to get that figured out,” said Rogers. “We’re getting more wrestling time in, which helps with their strength and their cardiovascular endurance and just their stamina, and that’s allowing them to rise to the next level. That’s usually something you want to do early in the season, but midway is better than never, so we’ll take that.”
“We came together in practice,” said Blanchette of those turbulent early days of the season. “We were motivated to work extra hard because we realized we had lost a lot of extra experience and time to get ready.”
The team expects to be all systems go for the rest of the regular season, wrestling at least twice per week in the leadup to the postseason tournaments.
“If we can get 20 more matches in for each guy before PVCs [Penobscot Valley Conference], that would be great,” said Rogers. “So then they have a built up repertoire, they have match experience, they’ll have high-end endurance and hopefully they’re not breaking down by the end of the season.”