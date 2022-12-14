MDI wrestling hamstrung at Ryan Detour Tournament Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUCKSPORT — Due to illness, the MDI wrestling team was down to only two healthy members when they traveled to Bucksport High School Dec. 10 for the annual Ryan Detour tournament.Coach Mike Rogers brought Nick Jacobs, who wrestled in the 152-pound weight class, and Phil Catanese, who wrestled at 160.Jacobs reached the Consolation Final round of the tournament, where he lost an epic 4 minute, 49 second match to Keane Burns, who managed to pin Jacobs just shy of the five-minute mark.The team's second match at Bucksport, scheduled for Dec. 14 was canceled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Mdi High Athletics Mdi High Trojans Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Follow Zachary Lanning Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular CES closed due to illness outbreak Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen Town moves forward with pool, dog park plans Southwest Harbor welcomes new harbormaster Island police log for week of Dec. 8 Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists