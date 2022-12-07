MDI winter sports open regular season this weekend By Zach Lanning Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — After a number of preseason scrimmages, the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams prepare to kick off their regular season against John Bapst this weekend.The girls will play John Bapst on Friday at home, with the junior varsity game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 7.The boys’ basketball team will take on John Bapst on Saturday at home, with the JV game at 3 p.m. and the varsity game at 4:30.The MDI swim team will begin their regular season with a meet at the Mount Desert Island YMCA against Old Town at 6 p.m.The Trojan wrestling team will travel to Bucksport for their first meet of the season, the Ryan Detour Tournament, at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Follow Zachary Lanning Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Southwest Harbor hires new patrol officer Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen Acadia entrance fee hikes proposed Find hidden family histories at local craft store Island police log for week of Dec. 1 Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists