MDI volleyball team tops GSA as outdoor season wraps up

BAR HARBOR — A volleyball season unlike any other has come to an end for Corey Papadopoli’s Mount Desert Island Trojans.

MDI played what is expected to be the final match on its 2020 fall schedule Friday afternoon against George Stevens Academy. This season saw local teams play matches outside after state agencies and the Maine Principals’ Association agreed to prohibit athletic events from being held indoors this fall.

“I think it was a lot of fun,” Papadopoli said of the abbreviated outdoor season. “[There were] some challenges, certainly, but benefits as well.”

Competing in its fifth match of the season, the Trojans notched a 4-1 victory over GSA in Bar Harbor. Papadopoli’s team earned 25-14, 25-23 and 25-13 wins in the first three sets, dropped the fourth 25-20 and rebounded by winning the fifth and final set 15-10.

Senior Victoria Del Cid led the way for MDI in the win with four aces, two kills, 13 assists and five digs. The Trojans also got seven aces, two kills, three assists and one dig from Addy Boyce; four aces, five kills and one dig from Maddy Ford; and three aces, five kills, one block and five digs from Molly Ritter.

As a whole, the season was far from what Papadopoli and his MDI team might have expected when 2020 began. With a different playing surface and no roof above their heads, the Trojans were forced to adapt to nature — including some “fowl” behavior.

“On the positive side, we didn’t have to work in a hot humid gym, we were dealing with surface (grass) that is lower-impact than hardwood, and the added dimensions of wind and sun forced us to work on reading more,” Papadopoli said. “On the negative side, I’ve never had to cancel a practice or match due to rain or move a court because of geese droppings.”

Members of this year’s MDI team were Boyce, Del Cid, Ford, Ritter, Zoe Boland, Cassie Carter, Meredith Cook, Susanna Davis, Kylie Dowlsland, Bailey Fitzpatrick, Soren Hopkins-Goff, Bailey Goodell, Rayna Gott, Mackenzie Hunt-Bankole, Acadia Jones Sharyn Lipski, Kaitlyn Minott, Claire Moore, Meredith Musson, Gracie Parker, Molly Redgate, Cecelia Saltysiak, Jennifer Spruill, Denali Wagstaff, Nevaeh Warren, Maya Watson and Charly Weaver.

MDI also played a previous match against GSA, as well as two against Bucksport and one against Brewer. The Trojans’ scheduled match against Ellsworth was canceled as a result of the positive COVID-19 test last week at Ellsworth High School.

Even with only five matches played, Papadopoli was pleased with what he saw this season. In fact, he wants outdoor competition to be something the Trojans embrace even when the MPA and stage agencies give the green light to indoor play.

“It was worthwhile, and we did get something out of it that we can build on in the spring,” Papadopoli said. “We plan on incorporating outdoor practices, especially in the summer, into our workouts. I’d like to see an outdoor summer league as well, open to local high school students. It has got me thinking about ways to take advantage of this moving forward.”