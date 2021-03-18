Friday - Mar 19, 2021

MDI volleyball team defeats Sumner

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island volleyball team continued its winning start to the 2021 spring/winter season with a victory over Sumner in Tuesday’s contest at MDI High School. 

MDI topped the Tigers (0-1) in straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-16. The Trojans, who had previously defeated Ellsworth in five sets in last Tuesday’s showdown in Bar Harbor, improved to 2-0. 

The match between MDI and Sumner had been scheduled for Friday but was pushed back three days following MDI’s one-day switch to remote learning. The Trojans’ contest against Narraguagus, which had been scheduled for Monday, has been postponed indefinitely. 

MDI’s next match will be on the road against George Stevens Academy (2-0) at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, March 19. The Trojans will then face Brewer at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. 

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected]

