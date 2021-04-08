MDI volleyball team concludes regular season; playoffs next 

BAR HARBOR — With the regular season finished, the Mount Desert Island volleyball team will now turn its attention to the next stage.

MDI concluded the 2021 winter/spring regular season last week with home contests against Brewer and Narraguagus. The Trojans lost both matches to fall to 5-4 ahead of this week’s Penobscot Valley Conference Class B playoffs.

On Friday, MDI took on one-loss Brewer in its penultimate regular season comment. The Trojans fought the visiting Witches step for step much of the way and even staved off elimination in the third set, but the visitors ultimately claimed a 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14) victory.

MDI returned to action Saturday to take on Narraguagus. The Trojans stayed within distance of the visiting Knights in the opening set, but the visitors built on the early win to claim a three-set (25-21, 25-17, 25-15) win.

MDI had been scheduled to host Sumner on Tuesday, but that match was canceled as a result of Sumner Memorial High School’s transition to remote learning. The Trojans had previously defeated the Tigers 3-0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-16) when the teams met March 16 in Bar Harbor.

MDI, which will be seeded third in the pod playoffs, will host sixth-ranked Nokomis (4-5) at 6 p.m. today, April 8. With a win, the Trojans would advance to face number two Brewer (9-1) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, April 9, at Brewer High School.

The PVC Class B championship match will be played Saturday, April 10, at the site of the highest-seeded team. There will be no crossover pod championship match between the PVC Class B and Class B champions.