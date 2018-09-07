MDI volleyball falls to Calais in season opener

CALAIS — The Mount Desert Island volleyball team fell to a season-opening defeat on the road Friday at Calais Middle/High School.

Calais posted a 25-12 win in the first set to take a 1-0 lead in the match. In the second and third sets, MDI held the Blue Devils but ultimately fell as the home team claimed 25-15 and 25-16 wins.

“The girls played tough and showed improvement in the serve-serve-receive game, [but] we couldn’t generate enough offense to pull away,” coach Corey Papadopoli said

Emily York led the team in aces with six, and Julia Link had a team-high five assists to go along with her two aces, two kills and three digs. Ruby Brown led the Trojans in kills with three and tied Victoria Del Cid for the team lead with nine digs.

“It was an improvement over our preseason tournament the week before, which is a good sign, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Papadopoli said.

“Luckily, we have a good group of young women that love volleyball and are willing to do the work to meet the goals they set earlier this year.”

MDI was scheduled to play Brewer at home Tuesday. The team’s next game will be at home against Cony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, after which the Trojans will not return home until October, playing five straight contests on the road.