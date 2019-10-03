MDI volleyball defeats Ellsworth in straight sets

By Mike Mandell

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team has been longing for a showing like this.

Even throughout a season that’s seen MDI improve leaps and bounds from where it was a year ago, there’s still been one thing in particular that’s been a worry for the Trojans: slow starts. Closing out the first half of the regular season with a pivotal Class B clash, MDI wanted to reverse that trend — and did.

MDI rode a fast start last Thursday to a 3-0 victory over Ellsworth in Bar Harbor. The Trojans, who had early-match struggles in prior games against Calais, Cape Elizabeth and Westbrook, stormed to a 25-8 win in the first set before winning the second 25-16 and holding off the Eagles 25-23 to claim the third.

“The key for us was that good start to this one because, earlier in the year, we didn’t do that in some of our matches,” MDI head coach Corey Papadopoli said. “It was important for us to seize momentum in this one early.”

After MDI and Ellsworth each won two of the first four points to begin the first set, the Trojans scored eight straight points to take a 10-2 lead. MDI continued to control the set the rest of the way to claim a 17-point victory.

MDI outpaced Ellsworth in the second set to pull within one game of victory before the Eagles (1-4) dug in their heels to take a 12-8 lead in the third set. Yet the Trojans fought back to tie the game at 12 and ultimately held off the visitors’ late rally just enough to earn a two-point win.

“We started really well, but we knew Ellsworth was going to fight back and make us work for it,” MDI senior Kate Hoff said. “We just had to keep up our energy, and it was all about perseverance for us.”

Ruby Brown, Kylie Higgins and Molly Ritter had five aces each to lead a balanced effort for MDI with Brown added three kills and one dig, Higgins adding one kill and three digs and Ritter recording six digs. Ella Hubbard (10 assists and four aces) and Jocelyn Boudreau (three digs and 12 kills) led the way for Ellsworth.

The win gave the Trojans a 4-3 record at the season’s midway point. After winning just two games in 2018, an MDI team with more experience this time around is in position to return to the playoffs after missing out last year.

“Last year, we were kind of starting over,” said Papadopoli, who began his second stint as head coach a season ago after taking a year off in 2017. “This year, we have a group of talented, committed girls back, and we’re taking that step forward.”

Ellsworth fell to 1-4 on the season with the loss. Although the Eagles, who have also had trouble with rough starts to matches this year, improved from their first-set defeat, MDI was able to ride its early momentum to hold off the visitors later in the match.

“Our biggest challenge is getting on top and taking control immediately in the first game,” Ellsworth head coach Jamie Calandro said. “We’ve come out of the gate slow and slowly, slowly reacted to shake off the mistakes and build on the offense we’ve always practiced.”

With Ellsworth High School’s Katsiaficas Gymnasium undergoing renovations, the Eagles have yet to play at home in 2019. This battle with the Trojans was one of three scheduled home matches thus far to either be moved to a different location or postponed to a later date.

MDI, which fell to 4-4 on Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Greely, will play on the road against Nokomis at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The Trojans will be back at home to face Gardiner at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and will play their final road match of the season when they take on Brewer at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re hyped and motivated right now,” Hoff said. “We have a great coach and a great group of girls, and a win like this is really going to get us going.”