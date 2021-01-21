MDI unveils 2021 winter sports schedule

BAR HARBOR — After months of curveballs and uncertainties, winter sports teams at Mount Desert Island now have guidance as to when and where they’ll be competing this season.

MDI released its winter sports schedule last week ahead of the upcoming 2021 season. The Trojans are set to compete in four sports, with another remaining a possibility pending state approval later in the winter.

MDI’s first winter competition is set to be held tomorrow, Jan. 22, when the swim team faces George Stevens Academy. The Trojans will then compete next Friday, Jan. 29, against Bangor, Feb. 4 against Brewer and Old Town/Orono and Feb. 11 against Ellsworth before competing in the Penobscot Valley Conference championships on Feb. 18.

Swim meets will be held virtually this year with MDI competing at the YMCA and opponents competing in their respective home pools. Teams will then exchange information to determine event winners and point totals. All MDI meets will be held at 4 p.m. on their respective days.

The MDI girls’ basketball team is set to tip off its 2021 campaign Tuesday, Jan. 26, when it plays on the road against Ellsworth at 6:15 p.m. That game will be the first of three contests against the Eagles for the Trojans, who also play home games against Bangor, Hampden Academy, John Bapst, Sumner and GSA and road games against Brewer, Washington Academy, Hampden and Hermon.

On the boys’ side, MDI is set to tip off the season against Ellsworth at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. The Trojans will play home-and-homes against Ellsworth and Hampden, road games against Bangor, Washington Academy and GSA and home games against Brewer, John Bapst, Sumner, Hermon and Bucksport.

MDI’s track team will begin the season with a throwers meet Jan. 28 at Brewer High School. High jump competitors will compete Jan. 29 at Brewer High School with long and triple jump competitors (Old Town YMCA) and distance runners (location to be determined) set to compete Jan. 30. Events are being held at separate locations this year to comply with the governor’s order on indoor gatherings.

The MDI cheer team will compete in the PVC championships the week of March 1 and the state championships the week of March 15. Those meets, which will be taped and then sent to judges for scoring, will be available for public viewing beginning March 13 and March 27, respectively.

MDI also offers wrestling during the winter season, though that sport cannot hold competitions until at least Feb. 22. MDI and other local wrestling teams have already begun non-contact practices and drills.

Dates of all contests are subject to change pending inclement weather or possible COVID-19 exposure. COVID-19-related cancellations in the fall included MDI’s soccer games against Ellsworth and Searsport and the loss of the state championship cross-country meet.