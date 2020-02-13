MDI tops EHS on Senior night, falls to eagles in prelims

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team notched a Senior Night victory over Ellsworth last Wednesday but saw its season come to an end against the Eagles in Tuesday’s preliminary round.

Last Wednesday, MDI earned a regular season sweep against Ellsworth with a 42-35 win over the Eagles. The win gave the Trojans the No. 7 seed in the Class B North tournament and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Leah Carroll had 12 points and eight rebounds for MDI, and Elizabeth Jones added nine points and 11 rebounds. The Trojans also got eight points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals from Rachelle Swanson, seven points, six board and four steals from Elena Alderman, four points and six rebounds from Olivia Gray and two points and three rebounds from Emily Carter.

“We needed this one in terms of confidence,” MDI head coach Brent Barker said after the regular season finale. “We needed to get into that win column because you never want to go into the tournament on a four-game losing streak.”

The result set up a rematch Tuesday night between the Trojans and Eagles, and this time, Ellsworth got the best of MDI to earn a rivalry win. Trinity Montigny scored the game-winning layup for No. 10 Ellsworth (11-8) with 2.4 seconds left to give the visitors a 35-33 win over the seventh-ranked Trojans (11-8).

Yet Ellsworth’s win didn’t come until the Trojans erased a fourth-quarter deficit of 10 points to seal the victory. Ellsworth head coach Andy Pooler gave what he called a “gritty” MDI team its props for fighting all the way back to send the game down to the wire.

“When you look at Brent Barker and the tradition they have, in my opinion, that’s the best program in the state,” Pooler said. “They have a fairly young group that’s going to be motivated now to come out and get better for next year, and they certainly will.”