MDI tennis, track and field schedules

BAR HARBOR — April is here, which means competitive tennis and track and field meets will be held this month. Mount Desert Island athletes have been hard at work over the past two weeks or so in preparation for the upcoming season.

MDI’s track team, coached by Aaron Long, will be looking to give their head coach a proper sendoff for his final season. The Trojans, who are defending a state championship on the boys’ side, are scheduled to compete in five regular season meets. MDI will open the regular season with the first of three home meets at noon next Friday, April 22.

The MDI tennis team is set to begin its second season under head coach Dan Granholm. The Trojans are coming off an excellent season in 2021 with the girls’ team having finished 12-2 with a regional semifinal berth and the boys’ team going 10-4.

MDI tennis players will also play in a pair of non-team competitions when they participate in the Maine Principals’ Association’s singles and doubles tournaments. Those events will be held in the Bangor area May 7 and May 28, respectively, with exact times and locations to be announced prior to the competitions.

Below is a list of all track and field meets and regular season tennis matches. Postseason tennis information will be made available following the conclusion of the regular season.

Track and field

April 22: home meet, noon

April 30: @ Orono, noon

May 7: @ Caribou, noon

May 13: home meet, 3:30 p.m.

May 20: home meet, 3:30 p.m.

May 28: PVC championships, 11 a.m. (Cameron Stadium, Bangor)

June 4: State championships, 10 a.m. (location TBD)

Tennis

April 23: @ Old Town, 1 p.m.

April 25: Brewer, 4 p.m.

April 27: @ Washington Academy, 4 p.m.

April 29: girls @ Belfast, boys vs. Belfast, 4 p.m.

May 2: Washington Academy, 4 p.m.

May 5: Bangor, 3:30 p.m.

May 11: Bangor, 3:30 p.m.

May 7: singles tournament in Bangor, TBD

May 13: @ Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

May 16: girls vs. Belfast, boys @ Belfast, 4 p.m.