MDI tennis battles GSA in preseason match

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island tennis team played the first matches of any kind in nearly three months as it hosted George Stevens Academy in preseason action last week.

MDI’s girls’ team made a statement in its noncountable match with a 5-0 victory over the visiting Eagles. The boys’ team also gave a strong effort as it won two games, lost two and tied the fifth to claim a draw against perennial powerhouse GSA.

On the girls’ side, MDI gave itself a leg up early as it won all three singles matches. Junior Lelia Weir and senior Austria Morehouse won their respective matches 6-3, and Taber Allen won her match 6-1 to give the Trojans a third singles win and the match victory.

The MDI girls’ team was even more dominant in doubles play as it didn’t lose a single game. Senior Avonlea Brown and junior Addy Smith delivered a 6-0 victory in their match, and the senior duo of Olivia Chandler and Jane Pope won by the same score in their contest to clinch a sweep of a GSA squad with four consecutive Class C North final appearances.

MDI and GSA fought to a draw in boys’ singles play with the two teams winning one match apiece and playing to a draw in the third. The Trojans got a 6-2 win from sophomore Weston Granholm, a 6-6 draw from senior Finn Seyffer and 6-0 loss from freshman Jameson Weir.

MDI and GSA split in boys’ double play with both sides winning one match each. Senior Marshall Reiff and junior Jack Hodgdon claimed a 7-5 win for the Trojans, and junior Whit Chaplin and sophomore Jack Hodgdon fell to a 6-2 loss.

The match was the first of two preseason contests for MDI. The Trojans were scheduled to host Hermon in their second and final preseason tune up Wednesday afternoon.

MDI will open the regular season on the road against Hampden Academy at 2 p.m. tomorrow, April 23. The Trojans will return to action Tuesday, April 27, when they face Washington Academy at 4 p.m. in East Machias.