MDI swimmers earn places on All-PVC teams

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School swimmers received numerous spots on the All-Penobscot Valley Conference teams released last Thursday.

Sam Mitchell (first team, 1-meter dive; second team, 50 -yard freestyle), Brendan Graves (first team, 100-yard breaststroke) and Tyler Willis (second team, 200 free and 100 butterfly) earned individual honors for the MDI boys, and the 200 free relay team of Graves, Mitchell, Willis and Jon Genrich was a first-team selection. Ruby Brown (100 free) and Cecilia Saltysiak (100 back) were second-teamers for the MDI girls.

Ponce Saltysiak (200 IM), Amos Price (100 free), Julian Walls (500 free) and Cody Parker (100 breaststroke) received honorable mention individually for MDI along with the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. GSA’s Clark Morrison, Franklin Sealander, Randy Lan and Simon Huang earned honorable mention in the 200 free relay.

For the MDI girls, Adria Horton (100 fly and 100 back), Zoe Horton (1-meter dive) and Lily James (100-yard breaststroke) earned honorable mention in their respective individual events. The Trojans’ 200 medley (Saltysiak, Sadie Sullivan, Callan Eason, Daisy Granholm) and 400 free (Granholm, Gaia Daul, Addy Smith, Nina Rozeff) relays also received honorable mention.

David Blaney, who guided the MDI boys and girls to undefeated regular seasons as well as PVC and state titles, took home both Boys’ Coach of the Year and Girls’ Coach of the Year honors. MDI’s Chris Schleif was named Diving Coach of the Year.

Selections reflect results of the Feb. 8 PVC championships at the University of Maine. Event winners were named first-teamers with runners-up garnering second-team honors and third-place finishers earning honorable mention.