MDI swim team edges Ellsworth

BAR HARBOR — The passion and intensity of the Ellsworth High School vs. Mount Desert Island High School rivalry filled the air on the MDI YMCA pool deck Friday.

The girls’ meet was particularly thrilling, with the Trojans edging the Eagles 88-87, a final team score that came down to the final girls’ event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. The MDI boys won their meet 99-81.

“There were lots of close races and lots of fast swims,” MDI head coach Tony DeMuro said. “It was nice to have the kids get pumped up to race a really good team, and they responded well.”

For the Trojans, Ruby Brown (200-yard freestyle) and Adria Horton (500-yard freestyle) posted individual wins. The MDI girls also earned a team win with a time of 4:08.67 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

On the boys’ side, Ellsworth’s Camden Holmes set an MDI YMCA pool record with a time of 21.66 seconds in the 50 freestyle. He added a second win later when he was victorious in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:12.43.

Liam Sullivan posted a pair of individual wins for MDI with victories in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke. Sam Mitchell (1-meter dive), Tyler Willis (100-yard butterfly) and Tyler Woodworth (100-yard freestyle) posted the other individual wins for the Trojans.

As a team, Willis, Sullivan, Woodworth and Ponce Saltysiak posted a time of 3:26.67 to win the 400 freestyle relay. The Trojans defeated Ellsworth by a score of 99-81.

MDI’s next will be against Orono at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the University of Maine.

“We’re running out of work days,” DeMuro said. “We need to keep the pedal to the medal and just keep getting better.”