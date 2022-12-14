Sports

BAR HARBOR — There were 24 events held at the Mount Desert Island High School swim team’s first meet of the season against Old Town Dec. 9, and the Trojans took first place in 23 of them.

“I am pleased with the efforts the swimmers and divers put into the meet Friday,” said head coach David Blaney after his team beat Old Town by an overall score of 214 to 66. “Expectation-wise, it being the first meet of the year, the team performed well for the start of season scenario.”

