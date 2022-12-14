MDI’s Lily Byer competed in the 200-yard individual medley during the first swim meet of the season Dec. 9. Byer finished in second place behind teammate Lylah Wagstaff but still qualified for the state meet with a time of 2:42.33.
MDI’s Elle Yarborough finished first in the 200-yard freestyle event during the first meet of the season against Old Town Dec. 9. Yarborough's time of 2:13.64 was also good enough to qualify her for the state tournament in the event.
BAR HARBOR — There were 24 events held at the Mount Desert Island High School swim team’s first meet of the season against Old Town Dec. 9, and the Trojans took first place in 23 of them.
“I am pleased with the efforts the swimmers and divers put into the meet Friday,” said head coach David Blaney after his team beat Old Town by an overall score of 214 to 66. “Expectation-wise, it being the first meet of the year, the team performed well for the start of season scenario.”
The only event the Trojans did not place first in was the girls 100-meter backstroke, in which Old Town’s Emma Sirois narrowly edged out MDI’s Harley Johnston by less than one second. Both boys’ and girls’ teams were dominant, with each beating Old Town by a score of 94 to 30 and 120 to 36, respectively.
The dominant performance by the Trojans was perhaps made even more impressive by the fact that, according to coach Blaney, about half of the team was unable to attend due to an illness circulating in the island school system.
“I’m hoping folks get back to good health for our meet this Friday,” said Blaney, referencing the Trojans’ home meet against Brewer on Friday, Dec. 16. “But we’ll see how folks recover. It is fair to say it’s much better to be under the weather now, at the beginning of the season, rather than later in the year, come championship time.”
Speaking of championships, several MDI swimmers qualified to compete at the Class B state tournament by hitting a benchmark time in several events. Both Elle Yarborough and Willa Bond qualified to compete in the 200-yard freestyle event with times of 2:13.64 and 2:28.62, respectively. Yarborough also qualified for the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:06.25.
Liam McKernan and McCadden Morris qualified for the 200-yard freestyle on the boys’ side with times of 2:07.60 and 2:09.39. McKernan also qualified for the 100-yard butterfly while Morris punched his ticket in the 100-yard backstroke.
Lylah Wagstaff and Lily Byer both qualified for the 200-yard individual medley by finishing in under 2:50. Wagstaff will also compete in the 100-yard breaststroke while Byer will swim in the 100-yard freestyle.
Denali Wagstaff won her heat in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.46, which qualified her for states in that event. She also qualified in the 500-yard freestyle, winning her heat with a time of 6:12.30. Teammate Isabelle Byer also qualified in the 500 free, coming in second place with a time of 6:28.38. And Nina Rozeff finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a qualifying time of 1:02.44
Brendan Graves qualified in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, while teammate Alec Owen qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. Ryan Davis also qualified in the 100-yard freestyle, coming in second place in his race with a time of 58.94.
And finally, on the diving side, Fiona St. Germain qualified in the 1-meter diving category with a score of 157.35.
“We did have state qualifying times, which is great for the first meet,” said Blaney. “But the new-to-swimming athletes also performed well, swimming for the first time in a race atmosphere.”
The team members will look to improve on their times throughout the season as they prepare for championship competition beginning in 2023.