MDI swim sweeps Hampden to conclude regular season

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams concluded the regular season with victories over Hampden Academy in Monday night’s meet at the MDI YMCA.

MDI won every event except for the girls’ 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. The boys won 146-32, and the girls won 135-44.

On the girls’ side, the meet marked Senior Night for Ruby Brown, Elise Craighead, Yarrow Fabian, Daisy Granholm, Hannah Viechnicki and Veroniqa White. Honored for Senior Night on the boys’ side were Lanvin Estacio and Amos Price.

The MDI boys will be back in action at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 7, for the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at Husson University. The PVC girls’ meet is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the UMaine.