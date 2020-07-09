MDI summer sports programs delayed until Aug. 3

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School athletes must wait until Aug. 3 after a decision by Hancock County’s school superintendents to suspend summer programs for four additional weeks.

Maine high schools were eligible to begin certain offseason workouts Monday after a long hiatus that included the total cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season. Activities resumed at schools such as Brewer, Edward Little, Mountain Valley and Waterville.

In Hancock County, though, superintendents representing all six high schools came to a cooperative agreement to delay summer workouts and conditioning drills. Similar agreements were made in Cumberland and York counties.

“We thrive in the presence of our student athletes and coaches,” MDI Athletic Director Bunky Dow said in a letter to athletes and parents. “This decision is made so that we can be best positioned to start school in the fall with in-person learning and [extracurricular] activities.”

Dow also said that no decisions have been made as to what a 2020 fall sports season, if one takes place, would look like. With the designated Aug. 17 start date for practices just over a month away, all options — a full season, limited offerings and even a proposed flip of the fall and spring seasons — are still on the table.

“We eagerly await the day we all come back together on campus, in the classrooms and on the playing/performing surfaces together,” Dow said. “However, we need to be cautious and deliberate regarding how and when we resume [extracurricular] activities.”

Coaches are still eligible to communicate with athletes and issue sport-specific workouts and conditioning regiments. To ensure this communication exists throughout the summer, the MPA has waived the traditional “hands-off” period. The two-week period was scheduled to last from Aug. 3-16.