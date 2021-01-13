MDI sports still on pause

BAR HARBOR — The wait for the resumption of sports at Mount Desert Island High School continues as the school gets set to conclude its second week of remote learning.

MDI has yet to hold practices or team events of any kind in 2021 after the two-week switch to remote learning was announced Jan. 2. The school had previously been participating in skills and conditioning activities as permitted under Maine Principals’ Association and state guidelines.

Since the pause, those in the MDI sports community have been advocating for the return of school-based athletics. That return cannot take place until at least Monday, Jan. 18, though a further delay is possible depending on AOS 91’s assessment of the current situation.

In a letter sent to members of the school community last week, AOS 91 Superintendent Marc Gousse addressed concerns from parents and students regarding athletics and other extracurricular activities. In the letter, Gousse said the administration “fully intend[s] to resume activities when we return to in-person learning.”

“I cannot yet say what those activities will look like, athletics in particular,” Gousse said. “If conditions locally and statewide permit, we may be able to participate in interscholastic competitions with other schools in our region. It’s possible that we may not; it’s also possible that we are able to compete in some activities and not in others.”

MDI has already moved previously scheduled games against Brewer and Sumner as a result of the two-week transition to remote learning. Additionally, Ellsworth High School’s schedule shows that a game against MDI that had been scheduled for next Thursday, Jan. 21, has been postponed.

Elsewhere in Hancock County, winter sports competitions are set to begin as soon as tomorrow, Jan. 15. A potential resumption date for MDI will be determined once the school has returned to in-person learning.

“The virus will dictate our next moves,” Gousse said. “I assure you that we will do everything that we can while prioritizing the health and safety of our schools and community.”