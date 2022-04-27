MDI softball starts season 2-0 

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island softball team has swung out of the gate to a 2-0 start with a doubleheader on Saturday against Caribou where pitching made all the difference.

During game one, Addy Boyce allowed one hit during the run-ruled five inning game, which saw a final score of 16-0. Boyce also had no walks and eight strikeouts.

The Trojans let the offensive floodgates open wide in the third and fourth frames – to the tune of 13 runs plated – as the hosts marched past the Vikings. MDI scored one in the first, two in the second, 10 in the third and three in the fourth. The Trojans were led at the plate by Lily James (single, two runs, stolen base), Bailey Goodell (double, single, three runs, steal), Addy Boyce (double, single, run), Grace Horner (run), Olivia Gray (two doubles, two runs), Mollie Gray (double, two runs), Leah Carroll (three hits, two runs), Taylor Grant (double, single, two runs) and Sadie Sullivan (two singles, run, RBI).

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Trojans again swung to a lopsided win over the Vikings with a final score of 10-1. This was thanks to freshman Taylor Grant, who, making her first start for MDI, threw a no-hit game. Grant allowed six walks, with 12 strikeouts.

MDI scored two runs in the first, four in the second, two in the fourth and two in the fifth, while Caribou’s run was plated in the first.

MDI’s offense was led by James (single, two runs, three steals), Goodell (double, three singles, four runs, two steals), Boyce (two singles, run, two steals), Parker (single), Olivia Gray (double, single, run), Mollie Gray (double, run, RBI, steal), Carroll (triple, double), Grant (single), Sullivan (two singles) and Soren Hopkins-Goff (three singles, run).

The girls played Old Town on Tuesday and will face off against Foxcroft Academy at home on Friday at 4:30 p.m.