MDI soccer teams close out regular seasons

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ soccer teams closed out their 2021 regular seasons with three consecutive home games each.

MDI’s boys’ team earned a vital draw last Thursday against George Stevens Academy before falling to narrow defeats against John Bapst and Ellsworth. On the girls’ side, the Trojans picked up a win in last Wednesday’s game against GSA before suffering their own losses to the Crusaders and Eagles.

Last Thursday, the MDI boys secured a crucial result as they played Class C contender GSA (8-4-1) to a 2-2 draw. The result lifted the Trojans, who got goals from Philip Catanese and Ieuan Howell, into eighth place in the Class B North standings, a position that was slated to secure the team a home playoff game.

On Saturday, MDI fell 4-3 to third-ranked John Bapst despite goals from Cole Watson, Corin Baker and D’Angelo Reid. The Trojans (1-8-3) suffered another loss to a Class B North contender Tuesday as Ellsworth (9-4-1) answered a Howell goal with two second-half firecrackers to send the home team to a 2-1 defeat.

MDI’s girls’ team claimed a season sweep of GSA with a 3-0 win over the Eagles last Wednesday. The Trojans got first-half goals from Lelia Weir and Hannah St. Amand and a second-half tally from Elle Yarborough in the victory.

Last Wednesday’s game against GSA was also Senior Night for 11 MDI players. Honored for the Trojans prior to the game were St. Amand, Weir, Bella Brown, Avary Bryer, Sabine Costello-Sanders, Olivia Gray, Kaleena Higgins, Natalie Rechholtz, Claire Sanner, Addy Smith and Sadie Sullivan.

After a 6-0 defeat Saturday against John Bapst, MDI (4-10) closed out the regular season Tuesday night with a 1-0 loss to Ellsworth (11-3). Costello-Sanders put on a remarkable showing with several key saves for the Trojans, who kept the visitors off the scoreboard until Addi Laslie scored the game’s only goal with 26 minutes, 46 seconds remaining.

Both MDI teams will participate in playoff games Friday, Oct. 22. The ninth-ranked boys will play on the road against No. 7 Waterville (4-9-1) at 3 p.m., and the No. 10 girls will play at Belfast (5-8) at 5 p.m.