MDI senior Corson offering baseball, softball clinics to boost senior project

Nick Corson gives a pep talk to youth baseball and softball players March 1 in Bar Harbor. Corson said Sunday that he has raise about $12,000 toward his $15,00 goal. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL
Nick Corson is looking to renovate this community baseball field in Town Hill. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL
BAR HARBOR — Nick Corson is within touching distance of completing his senior project. To finish it off, he’s giving young boys and girls all across Mount Desert Island an early start on baseball and softball season.
Corson, a senior on the Mount Desert Island High School varsity baseball team, is offering baseball and softball clinics for four hours on March Sunday afternoons in MDI High School’s Bunny Parady Gymnasium. The two-a-day clinics run from 10 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m. to raise money for Corson’s senior project of renovating the Town Hill baseball field.
To renovate the Town Hill field, Corson is looking to raise a total of $15,000. He had already raised around $12,000 entering the first clinic this past Sunday, and he expects the proceeds from the four clinics will be enough to help him reach his goal.
“I’m planning to do infield dirt, dugouts, new grass and a whole lot more,” Corson said. “The donations and support I’ve gotten have been really amazing, and this is an awesome way to sum it all up.”
The first session of each Sunday features instructions for students between second and fourth grade. The afternoon session is designed for those from fifth through eighth grade.
This past Sunday’s clinic marked the first of the four Corson will be holding this month. With youth baseball and softball players looking to get back in the swing of things after months away from their respective sports, the opening day was all about getting back into the feel of the game.
“With the winter, these kids haven’t got a ball in their hands for a while,” Corson said. “We were able to do drills, hit grounders, throw the ball around, get in the batting cages and just get them back into it.
Corson’s drills certainly emphasize many of the hitting, fielding and throwing fundamentals baseball and softball players learn to refine at a young age. Yet the MDI senior is looking to see something far more important: a willingness to grow and develop.
“I think if you’re teachable and want to learn, you can learn anything that you can,” Corson said. “Life is like that, high school is like that, and I think that’s something you’re looking to see.”
Among the coaches in attendance on the first day were MDI head varsity baseball coach Andy Pooler, Conners Emerson head baseball coach Chris McGuire and assistant varsity softball coach Mike Clark. Over the next few weeks, he’s hoping to get more of his varsity teammates to join in on the fun.
“When I was a young kid, I would look up to those older players and coaches and wanted to be in that position,” Corson said. “I want the kids now to have that opportunity.”
Future clinics will be held this Sunday, March 8, as well as March 22 and March 29. There will be no clinic held next Sunday, March 15, due to the Great Harbor Shootout.
Fees for the clinics are $20 per day or $60 for those who attend all four sessions. Players will receive free T-shirts on the final day.
Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American
and Mount Desert Islander
. He began working for The American
in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected]
