MDI seeks volunteers for track meets 

BAR HARBOR — Outdoor track season is about to begin, but as always, some help is needed for the meets to go forward.

Mount Desert Island is seeking volunteers willing to help with the team’s upcoming home meets. The Trojans are set to host three meets this season with the first coming up next week and the remaining two planned for early and mid-May.

MDI’s season opener, and first meet, is scheduled to take place at noon on Friday, May 1. The Trojans will host fellow Hancock County schools George Stevens Academy and Sumner as well as Penobscot Valley foes Bangor and Washington Academy.

MDI will be back for another home meet the following Friday, May 8. That meet, which is also set to begin at noon, will pit the Trojans against Calais, Hermon, Narraguagus and Searsport.

The team’s next home meet is scheduled for noon on May 15. MDI will host GSA, Calais, Washington Academy and Brewer in that meet, which will be its third and final home meet and fourth overall.

Volunteers will be assigned tasks such as marking throws, resetting poles following jumping events, measuring distances and raking sandpits. Those who wish to help will be asked to wear masks in accordance with CDC and Maine Principals’ Association guidelines.

Volunteers will be paid for their services, and students who volunteer can also receive community service hours. Meets last between three and four hours, though volunteers may be asked to stay longer for pre- and post-event responsibilities.

Prospective volunteers may sign up to work all three meets or volunteer on an individual basis. For more information or to volunteer, contact MDI High School Dean of Students Ian Braun by email at [email protected] or by phone at 288-5011.