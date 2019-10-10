MDI runners shine in Belfast Festival of Champions

BELFAST — Runners from all over New England traveled to Belfast for Saturday’s Festival of Champions, and Mount Desert Island runners were some of the top competitors.

On the girls’ side, Mount Desert Island High School finished sixth of 56 teams overall. The Trojans finished with 332 points to beat out Cape Elizabeth’s 338 and finish as the top team in Class B.

In the seeded race, MDI’s Katelyn Osborne (43rd place), Olivia Johnson (45th place) and Grace Munger (50th) place in the top 50 with times of 20:45.74, 20:51.75 and 21:05.74, respectively. Rachelle Swanson placed 60th in the 207-runner field with a time of 21:14.21.

MDI also had a strong showing in the freshman girls’ race as Callan Eason (20th place), Piper Soares (34th place), Sophia Taylor (39th) and Sarah Weaver 44th placed in the top third of the field.

Sophomores Lexi Simard and Azaria Long had strong finishes in the unseeded girls’ race with places of 20th and 33rd and times of 23:36.22 and 24:11.30, respectively.

MDI also had a big day on the boys’ side, placing ninth in the 67-team field. With 369 points, the Trojans finished as the top Class B North team.

Ponce Saltysiak was the top runner for the MDI boys, placing 29th in the seeded race with a time of 17:00.79. Jon Genrich finished 62nd in the seeded boys’ race with a time of 17:35.31, and Cody Parker claimed 69th with a time of 17:40.09.

The unseeded boys’ race was split into A and B sections, and MDI enjoyed a solid day in the B competition with Jacob Benson (11th place), Spencer Rose (69th place) and Tucker James (75th) finishing in the top third of the 266-runner field. Sam Young (10th) and Ryan Davis (34th) were the Trojans’ top runners in the freshman race.

“The team chose to step up, show up and race together,” MDI head coach Desiree Sirois said. “Mentality drives team success.”

MDI’s next race will be the Hancock County championships at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Sumner Memorial High School.