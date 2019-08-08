MDI runners represent at Beach to Beacon

CAPE ELIZABETH — Runners from Mount Desert Island were among the many who traveled to southern Maine for Saturday’s running of the Beach to Beacon 10K.

MDI’s top runner Saturday was Josh Bloom, who finished in 39 minutes, 32 seconds. He placed 292nd of 6,414 runners to place in the top 5 percent of the field.

Mount Desert’s Matthew Barton and Harley Brown also ran solid races with times of 40:13 and 41:38, respectively. Barton finished 335th, and Brown placed 422nd.

On the women’s side, Bar Harbor had a solid contingent of seven runners participating in the race. Lori Lloyd finished in 52:24 to place 1,912th overall to become to the top local women’s runner. Suzie James (3,586th), Lily James (4,062nd), Charlotte Stanley (4,198th), Julie Mallow (4,597th), Susan Richardson (4,678th) and Sarah Stanley (5,676th) also participated.

Daniel Field of Islesford finished in 1:03:12 to place 4,033rd.