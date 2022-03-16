MDI releases 2022 baseball, softball schedules 

BAR HARBOR — With the first official day of spring nearing, so, too, is the 2022 spring sports season. For Mount Desert Island, the first schedule release has the season feeling even closer.

MDI announced Monday its 2022 baseball and softball schedules. Both teams will begin the first practices and team sessions over the next two weeks before beginning preseason play April 9 and regular season play April 23.

MDI’s preseason slate consists of home games April 9 against Belfast, April 11 against Searsport and April 18 against Penobscot Valley. The Trojans will then begin the regular season with doubleheaders April 23 against Caribou and close it out at home June 1 against Ellsworth.

The start of the season marks a new era for the MDI baseball program, which announced the hiring of a new coach, Matt Haney, last Tuesday. The MDI softball team is coached by Jamey Lewis, who will be entering her sixth season.

MDI pitchers and catchers are eligible to begin conditioning drills as soon as Monday, March 21. Teams may hold their first full practice sessions the following Monday, March 28.

Below is a full list of MDI’s preseason and regular season baseball and softball games. Both team schedules are identical.

April 9: Belfast, noon (preseason)

April 11: Searsport, 4 p.m. (preseason)

April 18: Penobscot Valley, 1 p.m. (preseason)

April 23: Caribou (noon)

April 23: Caribou (2 p.m.)

April 26: @ Old Town (4:30 p.m.)

April 29: Foxcroft (4:30 p.m.)

May 2: @ John Bapst (4:30 p.m.; game to be played at Husson University)

May 4: George Stevens Academy (4:30 p.m.)

May 7: @ Brewer (2 p.m.)

May 11: @ Bucksport (4:30 p.m.)

May 13: John Bapst (4:30 p.m.)

May 18: Brewer (4:30 p.m.)

May 20: @ Ellsworth (4:30 p.m.)

May 25: Hermon (4:30 p.m.)