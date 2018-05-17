MDI racquets stop Coyotes

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ tennis team triumphed over Old Town on Monday to record its second win of the season.

MDI went a perfect 3-0 on the day in singles play. Drake Janes posted an 8-5 win in his matchup with Old Town’s Caleb Braley, Max Craigo beat Jay Theriault 8-6, and September Murray defeated Dillon Leland 8-1.

In doubles play, the duo of Nick Harding and Ryan Kelly topped Old Town’s Justin Bishop and Russel Sossong 8-6. Blake Daigle and Dakota Madden came close to giving the Trojans (2-6) a 5-0 sweep but lost to Michael Borge and Nolan Murphy in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7-5).

The girls’ team is 3-5 on the season after falling to Old Town. Ellie Bridgers beat Rheylan Burke 8-0, the only win of the day on the girls’ team. Rachelle Swanson and Kate Hoff nearly added another win for the Trojans in doubles play but lost in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7-3).

MDI was scheduled to face George Stevens Academy on Wednesday. The team’s next match will be against Hermon at 4 p.m. Friday. A rematch with Washington Academy at home, originally scheduled for Monday, was moved to Tuesday at 4 p.m.