MDI offering girls’ basketball skills academy

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School is offering a girls’ basketball skills academy for students from fifth through eighth grade that is set to continue next week.

The upcoming sessions will be held Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10. Additional sessions will be held March 15 and 16. All will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at MDI High School.

“This program suits all skill and athletic levels, so your child will feel comfortable and encouraged while still being challenged to improve,” MDI head varsity coach Brent Barker said. “Our focus will primarily be on skills and fundamentals.”

For more information, email Barker at [email protected].