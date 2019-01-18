MDI may play 8-man football in 2019

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School is likely to switch to eight-man varsity football in 2019 after the Maine Principals’ Association Football Committee advanced a proposal to bring the adaptation of the sport Tuesday.

Athletic Director Bunky Dow updated the high school board on the proposed change Monday evening. He will hold a community meeting to discuss the options being presented for 8-man and 11-man football Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The meeting is open to anyone who would like to attend. Those unable to attend the meeting but interested in discussing the options may contact Dow at bdow@mdirss.org or 461-9042.