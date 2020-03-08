MDI indoor track team members garner All-PVC Large-School honors

BAR HARBOR — Members of the Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team were announced last week as selections to the All-Penobscot Valley Conference Large-School team.

For the MDI boys, Sam Keblinsky and Ben Freudig earned second-team selections in the 200-meter dash and pole vault, respectively. The throwers’ relay team of Jackson Laws, Ivan Andros, Archer Hill and Cole Allen also earned a second-team spot.

On the girls’ side, Zoe Olson was a first-team selection in the 1-mile run. The quartet of Madison Williams, Logan Closson, Delaney Sweeney and Georgianna Logan was selected to the second team in the throwers’ relay.