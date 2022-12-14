MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team gathered together at the start of practice Dec. 9. They warmed up as they usually do, but the conditions around them were most certainly not what one might expect.
The team was out on Seal Harbor Beach, running and jumping on sand with the Pacific Ocean in the background as they tried to get in as much work as they could ahead of the rapidly setting sun.
“The annual beach relay day is something we’ve been doing for I don’t know how long, and it was something that I didn’t want to let lapse on my part,” said head coach Ezra Hallett.
Hallett and the rest of the coaching staff divided the group into four teams and led them through different activities that involved racing against each other using various methods over various distances. Sometimes it was a straightforward sprint, sometimes the relays involved hopping on one leg, and sometimes they had to toss a shot put continuously.
Though this is Hallett’s first year as the head of the program, he was a runner himself for four years at MDI and an assistant coach for almost 10 years after that. Having been involved with the program for so long, he understands the unique situations indoor track athletes often find themselves in when preparing to compete.
“Not having an indoor track facility definitely puts a lot more creativity on the table to make sure the kids are getting the workouts they need on a daily basis,” Hallett explained. “We’re just trying to make the most out of it and give them a different backdrop to practice in, give them a reprieve from the linoleum tiles in the high school and make sure they’re not destroying their ankles and shins. It’s also just a fun day to get out on the beach. It’s cold but hopefully their spirits are high and keeping them warm.”
The team even had to get creative with their beach relay this year. Traditionally held at Sand Beach, a change in park policy meant they would either have to pay a fee for each student to use the beach or, in traditional indoor track fashion, roll with the punches and find a workaround.
“In life, you don’t always get what you want,” said Hallett. “And sometimes it’s nice to take that to the next level and see what we can do in terms of training on a beach.”
Meets are held at the indoor facility at the University of Maine in Orono. But, because of the distance, the team is only able to make it there for practice one day a week. Outside of that, they have to work with whatever space is available to them.
While many on the team recognize the challenge, it doesn’t seem to phase them.
“I think it’s definitely hard. A lot of teams that are closer get to go [to UMaine Orono] multiple times a week and I think that would be beneficial for us to be able to do that,” said junior Feleke Lynch. “But I think we are able to make do with what we’ve got here. The school is open to us, which is good. We can use the hallways. It’s not ideal but it’s definitely still a good opportunity for us to get to know each other.”
“We put the hard work in and we can work on technique when we’re up in Orono and it pays off,” said sophomore Amelia VanDongen, who was one of two members of the team to participate in a polar plunge after practice. “It’s nice to do something as a team. Fun days like this are a good finish to a hard week.”
“What we don’t have in spacing or equipment we do make up for in being a team,” said senior Andrew James. “Cheering each other on, helping each other through stuff like faulting when throwing a shotput, jumping out of the ring. Or getting gassed out during sprinting. Just being there, being a teammate, being a friend, being a partner to someone.”
It’s this attitude that Hallett believes defines the type of athlete who chooses to participate in the indoor track program despite the challenges.
“I respect the kids a lot,” said Hallett. “I know many of these kids have done it before or had friends who have done it before, and it is just not a commitment to take lightly. It is a lot of travel time, a lot of long nights. It’s a lot of practicing in weird spaces.”
Whether they have it before they join the program, or they develop it because of the unique circumstances they face, Hallett knows exactly the quality they all possess.
“There is some grit with these ones,” Hallett explained. “I think if you were to boil it down into a core competency, it would be change-agility and flexibility. What other sport is practicing in three different avenues on a weekly basis? This week alone we had three practices in the high school, one practice at the University of Maine and one practice at Seal Harbor Beach.”
Facing those challenges and participating in events like a beach relay on a cold December afternoon help the team to become even closer.
“It’s a good opportunity to get some team bonding in,” said Lynch. “We have a lot of new freshmen so it’s good to get them integrated into the program, get them out here and have some fun.”
“You also get to work with parts of your team that you don’t usually see,” said VanDongen. “Throwers and distance [runners] and sprinters and jumpers all get to be together. So, that’s a lot of fun.”
“Running is running is running,” said Hallett. “But when you have kids out here who are going to be specializing in shot put running alongside kids who are going to be specializing in the 55 or those who are going to be specializing in the 200, you kind of have to change things and tailor things to their specific needs. But on days like today, everyone can gain something from a little resistance training on the sand, however compacted it may be… We’re not always going to have the best, most adequate facilities and that’s just the name of the game…we just have to roll with any punch that’s thrown our way and take creativity to the max and make sure they can keep working towards their goals.”
The team will get a chance to put their hard work to the test when they open the season with their first meet on Saturday, Dec. 17.