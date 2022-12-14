Sports

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team gathered together at the start of practice Dec. 9. They warmed up as they usually do, but the conditions around them were most certainly not what one might expect.

The team was out on Seal Harbor Beach, running and jumping on sand with the Pacific Ocean in the background as they tried to get in as much work as they could ahead of the rapidly setting sun.

