MDI High seeks coaches Jul 12, 2023 BAR HARBOR — There are positions open at Mount Desert Island High School for junior varsity golf coach, assistant indoor track coach and varsity winter cheering coach.Those interested should contact Athletic Director Bunky Dow at (207) 288-5011, ext. 3327.