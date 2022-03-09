MDI High School names new head coaches 

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School has named three new head coaches to lead its varsity sports programs.

MDI announced Tuesday the return of Mark Shields as the next head football coach. The school also announced the hiring of Matt Haney as head baseball coach and the appointment of Max Mason as the next boys’ soccer coach.

Shields was the head coach of the MDI football team from 2003-17. He oversaw one of the most successful stretches in program history as he won 74 games overall and led the Trojans to back-to-back No. 1 seeds in Class C North and Northern Maine championship game appearances in 2016 and 2017. MDI won its only regional title in program history in 2016.

After stepping away as head coach following the 2017 season as Mark Arnold took over as head coach, Shields returned in an assistant role in 2019 and again for the team’s first year of eight-man play in 2021. The 2020 Maine high school football season was canceled as a result of the pandemic. Arnold resigned as MDI’s head football coach in January.

“Coach Shields is very respected by his players and fellow coaches throughout the state,” MDI Athletic Director Bunky Dow said in a statement. “[He] will be a welcome addition to the team.”

Haney, MDI High School’s principal, replaces Andy Pooler as head coach of the baseball program. Haney played baseball at George Stevens Academy from 1991-94 and would later spend a three-year stint as an assistant coach at the University of Maine as well as head coach of the Trenton Acadians American Legion team.

Mason, a former MDI soccer player, was an assistant under MDI head boys’ soccer coach Tyler Frank, who announced his departure from the position in November following the conclusion of the season. Mason was also a player development intern for Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles before stepping on as MDI’s junior varsity head coach for one season in 2018.

“Coach Haney brings many years of experiences running a program and is a very knowledgeable baseball player and coach,” Dow said. “Max is very knowledgeable of the game [of soccer] and has an excellent relationship with the returning players.”