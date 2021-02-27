MDI high school launches first-ever esports program 

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School has officially added esports, which are live video game competitions, to its list of athletic offerings, with Mark Arnold as the coach.

Students will play through a platform called PlayVS that is geared towards high school, youth and college esports.

On Feb. 15, the MDI esports league teams began their two-week pre-season that will lead into the start of the esports season scheduled for the first week of March.

In the beginning of March, players will receive a schedule for the first three weeks of the season. Schedules will be posted when they are received. Weekly esports match scores will be recorded when the regular season starts.

The Maine Principals’ Association began offering winter esports in the fall of 2020. Twelve schools will compete in the inaugural season.

So far, Maine has a state competitive league for League of Legends, a multiplayer online battle game, and for Rocket League, a multi-platform, vehicular soccer video game (Maine High School Esports League). These are the only two games where enough schools are competing in Maine to have a state tournament.

Aside from a state competitive league (Maine High School Esports League), there is also an Eastern U.S High School Esports League for those games that feature additional competitive leagues for Smite, a multiplayer online battle arena video game; Madden Football, an American football multi-platform video game series; FIFA Soccer, a multi-platform soccer video game; and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a crossover fighting video game exclusively for Nintendo game systems.

Under current rules, MDI is only able to register one League of Legends team and one Rocket League team for State League play. The school only has one League of Legends team but has three Rocket League teams so it will register its top Rocket League team in the State League (varsity) and the other two teams will be registered for Eastern Regional League play.

The high school has three Super Smash Bros. teams but are waiting for PlayVS to finalize a contract with Nintendo to get the go-ahead for competitive play. The high school does not have teams for Smite, Madden Football or FIFA Soccer.

The school’s State League team players for League of Legends are Gabe Krieg, Jacob Lurvey, Edward Choi, Jacob Benson and Eddie Mays and the Rocket League players are Oakley Bench, Evan Beals and Evan Davidson.