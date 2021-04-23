MDI High School installs outdoor courts

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—After receiving a generous donation, Mount Desert Island High School Athletics has begun to install outdoor basketball courts and a volleyball court.

“We received a nice gift from a person who passed away,” said Bunky Dow, the high school’s athletic director, adding that idea for outdoor courts was inspired by the continued pandemic as a way to provide outdoor recreational space for students.

The outdoor courts will also be used while the school’s indoor gymnasium is renovated. “With our gym renovations taking place, we hope they [outdoor courts] will be useful,” Dow said.

The new basketball courts currently under construction are located behind the outdoor baseball field next to the dugout by third base.

“Soon we will hot top the basketball court, put baskets up,” said Dow. “Paving should be done by the end of June and the lines won’t be painted until August.”

Nets will be installed at the sanded volleyball court after baseball and softball season.

Dow said the outdoor courts will be a huge help for the athletic department and the community as the courts will be open to the public when the school isn’t open.