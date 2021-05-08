MDI High School eSports teams advance to playoffs

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—The Mount Desert Island High School eSports League of Legends team has qualified for a spot in the Maine Principals’ Association interscholastic playoffs. They are seeded No. 2 out of four teams in the state.

The state tournament for League of Legends will be held on May 18 and the Maine State Championship playoffs will take place on May 20. These events will be livestreamed and broadcasted by Thomas College. In the future, the institution is hoping to be selected to host and broadcast these tournaments on site at Thomas College.

The high school eSports Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team is seeded No. 7 out of the 64 playoff teams for the Eastern U.S. Region. The team played in Round 1 of the playoffs on Thursday against Gulliver Prep of Pinecrest, Fla., and won. They will now advance to play in Round 2 on May 6 at 4 p.m. against a team from Carmel, Ind.

Since it is the school’s first-ever eSports season and all activities have been virtual, MDI High School eSports Coach Mark Arnold said this season has been difficult. “I still have a couple members of the team that I have not met in person,” he said.

Though this year has brought challenges, Arnold said the team has learned a lot from this season.

“I am looking forward to the team as it becomes a regular extra-curricular offering for students with practices and in-person team engagement,” said Arnold.

The MDI High School eSports team will also provide an assortment of technology-related learning opportunities for students, such as media production and broadcasting and social media publications.

The next school year is set to have a fall and spring eSports season. The high school is currently in the process of constructing a new eSports arena at the school that will be used for the team. This new arena will also provide access to PC computers for innovative learning programs at the high school.