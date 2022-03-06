MDI High School Esports arena built for 2022 season 

BAR HARBOR — Once a fully remote team organized last spring, the Mount Desert Island High School Esports program now has a new, student-built Esports arena space ready for the spring 2022 season.

“It is a process that we wanted to involve our team members in – establishing the space they use to grow the program,” said Esports coach Mark Arnold.

High school students Edward Choi, Sylvester Mays, Jacob Benson, Gabe Krieg, Jacob Lurvey, Eddie Mays and Tyler Willis, along with the high school’s maintenance crew and others, helped to build six PC computers that will allow students to conduct team activities in Arnold’s room at the high school.

The new space will also provide the team with the ability to explore live streaming and develop their shoutcasting skills, which the coach said is a useful learning experience for students in both Esports and other school programs. (Shoutcasting is running commentary of Esports matches that engages the audience.)

Arnold said that even more students are interested in being on the team this year. The program has nearly doubled in size from when it began last spring. Arnold said the team has begun their pre-season and the season will officially begin the middle of March.

“As much as we hope to provide an extra-curricular program, we hope that Esports will serve to be a motivator for academic learning, where students can explore learning and skills that connect with a variety of real-world professions in rapidly expanding computer science and internet broadcasting fields,” Arnold said.