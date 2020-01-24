MDI girls win track meet

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ indoor track team took first place in its fifth meet of the season Saturday at the University of Maine.

Katelyn Osborne gave the team its first event win of the day with a time of 5 minute, 58.03 seconds in the 1-mile run. The Trojans added individual wins in the 400-meter dash (Marilyn Sawyer), 200-meter dash (Zoe Olson) and high jump (Delaney Sweeney) and relay wins in the 4-by-200 (Beatrice Amuso, Emma Freudig, Osborne and Sawyer) and throwers’ 4-by-100 (Logan Closson, Heather Finger, Madison Williams and Georgianna Logan).

On the boys’ side, Archer Hill gave MDI a win in the shot put with a distance of 39 feet, 7 1/2 inches. The Trojans took third place behind Orono and Hermon.

MDI will return to UMaine for its penultimate regular season meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The Trojans will compete against Ellsworth, Brewer, Central, Hampden Academy, John Bapst, Mattanawcook Academy and Orono.