MDI girls’ ‘A’ team wins Sheriff’s Cup

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island “A” girls’ basketball team claimed the title in the annual Sheriff’s Cup middle school basketball tournament. The tournament brought 32 teams of players in grades six through eight to Ellsworth for a weekend of games at the Down East Family YMCA, Ellsworth Elementary Middle School and Ellsworth High School.

MDI A opened the tournament Friday with a 41-24 win over Lubec before cruising to a 54-19 win over Glenburn the following morning. The team beat Hampden Academy in a tight game Saturday night to improve to 3-0.

On Sunday, MDI A began a loaded slate of games with a 42-39 win over Houlton.

The team then defeated Hampden Academy again to advance to the championship, where it completed a sweep of Houlton to take home the title.

MDI A’s roster included Bailey Goodell, Alaina Alderman, Leah Carroll, Elizabeth Jones, Molly Ritter, Emily Carter, Olivia Gray, Mollie Gray and Mia Eason. The team was coached by Katy Lawson.

On the middle school boys’ side, the MDI A team finished with a 4-2 record. The boys posted two wins over Thunderstruck and victories over Lawrence and Hampden, with losses against Brewer and Houlton. The Down East Family YMCA team won the tournament.

Members of the A boys’ team were Evan Ankrom, Alex Gray, Jack Hodgdon, Tucker James, Nathan Lawson, Ben Lipski, A.J. Lozano, Emrys Miller, Joey Minutolo, Wilder Noyes and Jack White. The team was coached by Tom James.