Mount Desert Island girls basketball coach Brent Barker talks to his team during a timeout at the John Bapst Title IX girls basketball invitational at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday morning.
BANGOR – Brent Barker couldn’t help but smile and beam with pride upon gazing around the Cross Insurance Center last weekend.
The longtime Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball coach, who grew up engrossed in the sport, couldn’t help but be proud of how far the sport has come in the 50 years since Title IX was passed.
“Right now, this is unbelievable,” said Barker after his Trojans squared off against Camden Hills of Rockport in the first annual John Bapst Title IX girls basketball invitational.
“Just to see the growth of the girls’ game from the late 1980’s through the 1990’s to now is unbelievable.”
The tournament, which was held over two days last weekend, featured 12 high school teams in three classifications throughout Maine and was put on by John Bapst coach Marissa Kelley in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.
Ellsworth, Skowhegan, Spruce Mountain, Hodgdon, Calais, Foxcroft Academy, Penobscot Valley, Mattanawcook Academy, John Bapst and Caribou also participated.
The tournament, which wrapped up Sunday evening, also featured a Unified game on Saturday afternoon.
Barker, who is entering his 18th season guiding the Trojans, took over the program from his father, Burt, in 2005 and Brent’s sister, Bracey, starred at both MDI and the University of Maine, so Barker’s appreciation for the girls’ and women’s game is sky-high.
“To be able to put us on the same scale as the boys’ tournament is huge for girls’ sports in general,” said Barker, whose father won four Class B state championships in his tenure at MDI, including three straight from 2001-03.
Emily Ellis, a pioneer for girls basketball in Maine who starred at UMaine, was the featured speaker and delivered a moving speech Saturday afternoon.
Compared to when Burt Barker started coaching the Trojans in the 1980's, gyms are typically full for girls basketball games, particularly when MDI takes on rivals such as Ellsworth, Presque Isle and Hermon.
"I remember back in the 80's going to an MDI girls basketball game and they were pulling out just one section of bleachers for both sides," Brent Barker said, "and now we draw about the same amount (of spectators) as the boys."
While the main purpose of the tournament was to celebrate girls and women’s sports and basketball, there was also a chance for MDI to see teams it wouldn’t normally see during the regular season.
The Trojans battled Class A Camden Hills in its first contest Saturday and later took on Penobscot Valley, last winter’s Class C North runner-up.
“You get a chance to play at the Cross Insurance Center, we’re going to take advantage of that,” said Barker, whose team lost to eventual state champion and Hancock County rival Ellsworth in the regional quarterfinals on this floor last winter.
“To get a chance to come here and play some games in the summer is great.”
The Trojans wound up losing a tough one to Camden Hills, 55-50, in their first game of the day, but MDI held its own against a Class A opponent.
"It shows that we’ve got to hustle and we’ve got to expect a lot coming from each team," senior guard Mollie Gray said of the Trojans getting an opportunity to face a team from a higher class.
Classmate Sophia Brophy, who was MDI's leading scorer against Camden Hills, agreed.
"It's really good that we're playing these teams, especially in the summer," Brophy said, "so we can find out what we're good at and what we need to work on."
Gray was quick to point out the bigger significance of the event, a celebration of opportunities that girls and women throughout the world receive.
"It’s awesome, to just be here and to see other people and see them come together and just play basketball," Gray said.