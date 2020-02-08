MDI girls 2nd, boys 3rd in indoor meet

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team had a strong day at the University of Maine with the girls placing second and the boys placing third in Saturday’s penultimate regular season meet.

On the girls’ side, MDI got an individual win from Katelyn Osborne, who completed the 1-mile run in 5 minutes, 40.20 seconds. She beat out George Stevens Academy’s Thea Crowley by 3.99 seconds.

In the 400-meter dash, Zoe Olson took second place with a time of 1:01.75, just 0.61 seconds behind winner Mackenzie Lambert of Bangor. Jolie Deal (long jump) and Logan Closson (shot put) took second place in their respective events for the Trojans, who took second-place team relay finishes in the 4-by-200 and throwers’ 4-by-100.

For the MDI boys, Ben Freudig (400-meter dash), Stephen Grierson, (2-mile run), Archer Hill (shot put) and Ieuan Howell (triple jump) earned second-place individual finishes. The Trojans got second-place relay finishes in the 4-by-200 and throwers’ 4-by-100.

MDI will compete in its final regular season meet Saturday, Feb. 8, at UMaine. A time for that meet has yet to be announced.